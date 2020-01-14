BGC Partners Will Host Investors and Analysts on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- January 14, 2020 – BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC" or the "Company"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that it will host sell-side analysts and professional investors for a half-day presentation about the Company in New York City on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The event will be hosted by BGC Partners' management team and will include presentations by executives regarding the financial results, operations, and outlook of BGC Partners including Fenics, the Company's fully electronic businesses.1 The event will start at 10:00 AM ET and conclude at approximately 1:00 PM ET.

Attendance at the event is by invitation only, but the general public is invited to view the presentation slides and listen to a live audio webcast of the event at the "Investor Relations" section of http://www.bgcpartners.com or directly at http://ir.bgcpartners.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on BGC's investor relations website 24 hours after the conclusion of the event.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contacts:

Ujjal Basu Roy or Jason McGruder

+1 212-610-2426



1 For the purposes of this document, all of the Company's fully electronic businesses may be collectively referred to as "Fenics". Fenics includes the Company's fully electronic brokerage, as well as its data, software, and post-trade services.

SOURCE BGC Partners, Inc.

