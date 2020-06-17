BGG Announces Beauty-from-Within Clinical Trial on ApplePhenon®

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGG World (BGG) announces that a new clinical trial1 was successfully completed and published in the leading journal Nutrients on the internal skin health and beauty-from-within benefits of ApplePhenon®. (ApplePhenon® is a patented product that results from extensive scientific research including 17 clinical studies demonstrating seven different health benefits.) The registered study done in Japan was randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled and examined the effect of ApplePhenon® on skin health in 59 healthy women over 12 weeks at two dosages of 300mg and 600mg per day. The research found four distinct statistically significant benefits:

Reduction in skin reddening (sunburn) after UV irradiation of the treatment groups versus the placebo group measured as the delta increase in redness

Significantly lower delta increase in melanin formation after UV irradiation in the treatment groups versus the placebo group

Less skin darkening due to UV irradiation in the treatment groups versus placebo measured as the delta increase in darkness

In addition, the study analyzed the effect of ApplePhenon® on the generation of superoxide radicals. Results indicated that all of the oligomer fractions present in ApplePhenon® strongly inhibited the generation of superoxide radicals, demonstrating that ApplePhenon® has SOD-like antioxidant activity

These results indicate an internal sunscreen effect and antioxidant protection by ApplePhenon® in the skin of healthy women. "In the current study, ApplePhenon® oral administration was effective in inhibiting pigmentation by UV irradiation," said Yanmei Li, PhD, Global Chief Scientific Officer for BGG. "This is the second clinical study showing that ApplePhenon® may be effective as a complementary support for healthy skin."

About ApplePhenon®

ApplePhenon® is produced from apples wild-harvested in central Asia in the region where the apple species originated. Applephenon® possesses a unique, complex and fully investigated phytochemical profile that is characterized by an oligomeric and a polymeric procyanidin fraction. This unique composition of Applephenon® has been shown to act synergistically, with the non-absorbable polymeric procyanidins fraction boosting the bioavailability of the absorbable fraction and positively adding to its activity by modulating the gut microbiota. Applephenon® has been clinically validated for seven different health benefits, has proprietary clinical literature (17 clinical studies) and is supported by more than 50 publications.

About BGG

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation and production in the best global regions. BGG's extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits and plants. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

