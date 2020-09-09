BGL Announces the Acquisition of RTIC Outdoors by Wind Point Partners

The transaction furthers BGL's market leadership position in eCommerce investment banking, and builds on its Consumer Group's deep experience advising companies in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce , branded consumer products , and outdoor enthusiast spaces. In addition, RTIC's fast-growing customization business represents a significant growth opportunity in B2B eCommerce, another area of focus for BGL's Consumer Group.

RTIC is the largest own-brand DTC provider of high-quality coolers, tumblers, bottles, travel bags, and other products for outdoor enthusiasts. Based in Houston, Texas, RTIC was founded by brothers Jim and John Jacobsen and quickly grew into a leading DTC brand for premium coolers and insulated drinkware. Today the company offers a broad portfolio of RTIC-branded products under its "Overbuilt. Not Overpriced." promise.

RTIC co-founder John Jacobsen said, "BGL's experience and knowledge around the value drivers of a direct-to-consumer eCommerce business, combined with a strong understanding of brand value propositions, enabled us to find a fantastic partner in Wind Point Partners. The BGL team skillfully told our story, based on proprietary data, validating the strength of our brand and the depth of our customer base. We are ecstatic with the outcome and excited to continue on this journey with Wind Point."

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products, and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a fund that was initiated in 2019.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, real estate, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

