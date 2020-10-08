BGL Announces the Recapitalization of G&A Partners by The Riverside Company

CLEVELAND, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the recapitalization of G&A Partners (G&A), the preeminent professional employer organization (PEO) firm serving the needs of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The transaction was supported by a minority investment from The Riverside Company (Riverside), a prominent global private equity investor. BGL served as the exclusive financial advisor to G&A Partners. The transaction furthers BGL's ongoing commitment to the structure, sourcing, and execution of capital-raising solutions that meet the unique objectives of its clients.

G&A Partners is one of the nation's leading PEOs and has been helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses for more than 25 years. The firm provides world-class, scalable human resources, payroll, and benefits administration to SMBs across the U.S. Its trusted experts handle back-office HR functions so clients have the time and freedom they need to focus on their employees, products, and services. Headquartered in Houston, G&A Partners has offices throughout Texas, as well as in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Utah, and Wisconsin.

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on acquiring and investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has invested in more than 650 transactions. The firm's international portfolio includes more than 100 companies. Riverside brings a wealth of experience and knowledge as a growth partner, particularly in the business services industry, having completed over 70 platform investments in the sector throughout the firm's history.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

