BGL Announces the Recapitalization of TAS Environmental Services

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, TAS is a leading environmental and industrial services platform operating across 13 locations in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. TAS offers a comprehensive suite of essential support services, including industrial cleaning, hydroblasting, waste transportation and disposal, emergency response, tank cleaning, box rental, pipeline maintenance and remediation, and other specialty services, to the manufacturing, environmental, energy, and power markets. TAS's service reach extends throughout the Midwest and Southwest; however, its pipeline services and special projects are available coast to coast. To learn more about TAS, please visit: https://taslp.com/

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

