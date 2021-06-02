BGL Announces the Sale of ENERGI Fenestration Solutions

ENERGI Fenestration Solutions USA Operations, Acquired by The Vision Group

Operations, Acquired by The Vision Group ENERGI Terrebonne Patio Door Division, Acquired by Novatech Group

ENERGI Laval Extrusions, Acquired by Thermoplast Extrusions

ENERGI, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading North American platform in the vinyl fenestration solutions market with a broad portfolio of custom and proprietary window lineal systems, finished and knocked down patio doors, interior vinyl shutters, and PVC compounding. The company operates through six facilities across Canada and the United States, serving a highly diverse base of long-tenured customers. ENERGI's window and patio door systems are relied on by window and door manufacturers that value the company's designs, high quality, energy efficient products, superior aesthetics, and focus on customer service.

The Vision Group, headquartered in Woodbridge, Ontario, is a customer-focused, technology-driven group of companies focused on the building products industry. Vision's products include an array of applications, including custom window and door profiles, patio doors, railings, columns, fencing, and transportation. The Group's state-of-the-art extrusion facilities, paired with vertically integrated raw material compounding, tool and die design and manufacturing, and down-stream machine engineering, enable it to partner with a wide range of clients with various needs.

The Novatech Group, headquartered in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, manufactures patio doors, entrance doors, retractable screens, and custom-sealed glass. The company offers high quality products designed to improve its customers' residential experience, with a range of architectural products for the residential market. The Novatech Group's development encompasses the pursuit of excellence, automation, and innovation at all levels of the company.

Thermoplast Extrusions, headquartered in Laval, Quebec, manufactures window and door lineal systems in the Quebec and Eastern Canada market.

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including corporate carve-outs, management buyouts, special situations, and transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

