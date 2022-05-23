BGL Announces the Sale of F&M Mafco to AMECO

CLEVELAND, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of F&M Mafco (F&M), a leading distributor of tools and consumable supplies and provider of rental, sales, and service programs, to AMECO, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners. BGL's Industrials Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to F&M in the process. This transaction furthers BGL's market position in industrial distribution investment banking, providing M&A advisory to company founders, executives, and institutional owners across a range of industrial distribution sub-sectors.

F&M Mafco's products and solutions are provided to industrial maintenance contractors, specialty contractors, and other customers in the power generation, energy, industrial, general construction, marine, infrastructure, food & beverage, pulp & paper, metals, and municipal industries, both domestically and internationally.

The company's highly differentiated outsourced onsite solutions leverage robust technologies to support its customers in project planning, asset tracking, repair & maintenance, safety, utilization, and reporting to increase jobsite efficiency, eliminate unexpected costs, and promote safety.

AMECO is a Site Services® company with 75 years of experience delivering solutions for efficient planning and management of construction indirect products and services throughout project life cycles to the construction and maintenance markets in North America.

The acquisition positions F&M and AMECO for substantial growth as industrial and specialist contractors and other customers increasingly outsource tool & equipment and consumable supplies distribution and management on jobsites and in their operations.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company