BGL Announces the Sale of Huckestein Mechanical Services to Service Logic, a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus

Located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Huckestein is a leading mechanical services provider offering a comprehensive suite of HVAC solutions, including design-build capabilities, comprehensive ongoing maintenance, and repair and replace support to the institutional, commercial, and government markets throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland. Huckestein's technical expertise and commitment to delivering industry-leading contract-secured maintenance services, paired with its focus on energy management, provide significant value add for customers.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

