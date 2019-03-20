BGL Announces the Sale of Miller Environmental Group to GenNx360 Capital Partners

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Calverton, New York, MEG is a leading provider of specialty environmental and industrial services in the Northeast. Operating from 11 facilities across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, the company offers a comprehensive suite of essential services, including industrial vacuum cleaning, tank cleaning, emergency response, pipeline maintenance, marine services, waste transportation and disposal, remediation, and other specialty services. MEG's sterling reputation for service quality and safety has enabled it to become a valued strategic partner to a wide range of power generation, governmental, refining, chemical, rail, manufacturing and other industrial customers throughout its region. The company's recent acquisition of a waste processing and disposal facility augments its core service capabilities and has further entrenched MEG as a single-source service provider for its diverse customer base.