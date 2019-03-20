BGL Announces the Sale of Miller Environmental Group to GenNx360 Capital Partners
CHICAGO and CLEVELAND, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Miller Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG), to GenNx360 Capital Partners, a New York City based private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services team served as the exclusive financial advisor to MEG in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. To learn more about BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services Group, please visit: www.bglco.com/environmental-services.
Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Calverton, New York, MEG is a leading provider of specialty environmental and industrial services in the Northeast. Operating from 11 facilities across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, the company offers a comprehensive suite of essential services, including industrial vacuum cleaning, tank cleaning, emergency response, pipeline maintenance, marine services, waste transportation and disposal, remediation, and other specialty services. MEG's sterling reputation for service quality and safety has enabled it to become a valued strategic partner to a wide range of power generation, governmental, refining, chemical, rail, manufacturing and other industrial customers throughout its region. The company's recent acquisition of a waste processing and disposal facility augments its core service capabilities and has further entrenched MEG as a single-source service provider for its diverse customer base.
About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company is a leading independent investment bank serving the middle market. BGL specializes in mergers and acquisitions advisory services, debt and equity placements, financial restructuring advice, and valuations and fairness opinions, with global industry teams in Environmental & Industrial Services, Consumer, Diversified Industrials, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Business Services, and Real Estate. BGL has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Philadelphia, San Antonio, and San Diego, in addition to international offices in more than 50 countries across 5 continents through our Global M&A Partners network. BGL is able to deliver to our clients unparalleled access to strategic relationships, investors, and opportunities globally. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.
