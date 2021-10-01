BGL Announces the Sale of Peoria Disposal Company to GFL Environmental

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of the Waste Division of Peoria Disposal Company (PDC) to GFL Environmental, Inc. (GFL). BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to PDC in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

PDC is a premier, vertically integrated waste management solutions provider Tweet this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of the Waste Division of Peoria Disposal Company (PDC) to GFL Environmental, Inc. (GFL). BGL’s Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to PDC in the transaction.

Founded in 1928 in Peoria, Illinois, PDC is a premier, vertically integrated waste management solutions provider operating throughout the Central Illinois and Eastern Missouri regions. The company's end-to-end waste management solutions include four solid waste landfills, four transfer stations, a material recovery facility (MRF), an RCRA Part B Transfer, Storage, and Disposal facility, a centralized wastewater treatment facility, and 16 transportation terminals that support a fleet of more than 300 collection & hauling vehicles. PDC's entrenched presence across the region, integrated service model, and commitment to service quality, safety, and sustainability has enabled the company to secure long-term contracts with municipal, commercial, and industrial customers throughout the region.

Founded in 2007, GFL is a leading North American diversified environmental services company providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation, and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. The transaction allows GFL to further expand its solid waste footprint in the U.S. Midwest.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Related Links

www.bglco.com

