CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of the real estate portfolio of Precision Spine Care, totaling approximately 39,814 rentable square feet across two buildings (the Properties/the Portfolio) in Tyler & Texarkana, Texas. BGL's Healthcare Real Estate team served as the exclusive advisor to the seller in the transaction.

BGL's Healthcare Real Estate team served as the exclusive advisor to the seller in the transaction. Tweet this BGL Announces the Sale of the Real Estate Portfolio of Precision Spine Care

The Portfolio includes one clinical office & imaging center, and one clinical office & ambulatory surgical center. The practice has 14 highly trained and qualified physicians who specialize in spine care and pain management.

The Properties are strategically located in Northeast Texas and are considered medical hubs, as both Tyler and Texarkana are the primary destinations for healthcare and economics for their respective regions.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Related Links

www.bglco.com

