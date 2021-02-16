BGL Announces the Sale of TRUGLO

The transaction furthers BGL's market-leading position in outdoor enthusiast investment banking, advising companies across a range of branded consumer products . In addition, TRUGLO's fast-growing outdoor gear eCommerce business provides significant growth opportunities and represents another core area of focus for BGL's Consumer Group.

Founded in 1993, TRUGLO invented the first multicolor fiber-optic archery pin sight. Today, the company is a leading worldwide brand focused on recreational shooting sports and archery enthusiasts. Its portfolio of innovative, patent-protected products is sold to a diversified base of top-tier retailers, dealers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) throughout the U.S.

GSM Outdoors is a leading multi-brand developer, manufacturer, marketer, and online retailer. The company sells a wide offering of branded consumables, accessories, and gear, with a focus on industry-leading technological innovation. GSM Outdoors' culture of innovation and history of first-to-market product launches, and its rigorous quality control and customer-responsiveness has earned it a reputation as the partner of choice for both brick-and-mortar and online retailers in the enthusiast sportsman and rugged outdoor categories. The company sells through a diverse mix of channels, including direct eCommerce, online retailers, sporting goods stores, mass merchants, outdoorsman retailers, farm and fleet stores, and dealers/distributors across the U.S. and Canada.

BGL's Consumer Group has an extensive track record in mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital-raising services spanning the entire consumer retail spectrum, with deep experience in branded consumer and eCommerce investment banking. BGL's Consumer bankers offer market-leading technical expertise, positioning strategies, and growth-oriented projection models to ensure branded and managed marketplace eCommerce DTC & B2B platforms are optimally positioned. The team focuses on providing market participants with expert insights into the trends influencing their business, and helping them identify and harvest strategic opportunities in an increasingly complex marketplace.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

