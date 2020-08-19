BGL Announces the Simultaneous Recapitalizations of Grandview Surgery Center and North East Surgery Center

Grandview Surgery Center is a freestanding outpatient surgery facility with operating rooms specially designed for same-day procedures, while North East Surgery Center is an independent ambulatory surgery center. These transactions build upon BGL's market leadership position in advising healthcare systems and related ancillary services.

Geisinger is a leading provider of healthcare services based in Danville, Pennsylvania committed to making health easier for more than 1.5 million consumers. Founded more than 100 years ago, the system now includes 13 hospital campuses, a 540,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Geisinger has more than 32,000 employees and 1,800 employed physicians.

SCA, a portfolio company of Optum, is a leader in outpatient surgery, partnering with health plans, medical groups, and health systems across the country to develop and optimize surgical facilities. SCA operates more than 200 surgical facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, in partnership with approximately 3,000 physicians. Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business with more than 100,000 people worldwide.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

