BGL Consumer Insider - Private Label Captures Consumers, Investors

Industry participants are pursuing acquisitions to more rapidly enter adjacent product categories and geographic markets and expand into specialty products. Thomas H. Lee Partners' $875 million capitalization of 8th Avenue Food & Provisions with Post Holdings and Hearthside Food Solutions' $1.1 billion acquisition of Greencore Group's U.S. Operations are among the recent marquee transactions, underscoring an active deal environment and bullish outlook. Secular growth, healthy buyer appetite, and a strong capital markets environment are expected to support further M&A activity.

