BGL Industrials Insider - Industrial Distribution Sees Opportunity Amid COVID-19, M&A to Accelerate

Select distribution markets are demonstrating resilience while others are seeing a surge in demand through the crisis. Those tied solely to heavily impacted end markets remain depressed. Agile distribution companies with broad portfolios, diversified end markets, and strong balance sheets have sustained business performance through the market dislocation.

Product, end market, and geographic market diversification remain essential, as does technology in continuing to enhance distribution models, all predicted to be drivers of M&A as participants look to build end market and customer diversity and capabilities. Marquee industrial distribution transactions and middle market activity illustrate strong investor demand.

We anticipate an uptick in M&A activity during the balance of 2020 and through 2021 with a focus on add-on transactions. Appetite for deal flow in the private equity and lending communities is continuing to gain momentum, with the middle market active, as financing requirements and greater asset selectivity favor smaller transactions in the current environment.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

