BGL Industrials Insider - Industrial Technology Drives Growth and M&A in Manufacturing

Companies are investing in digitization and automation to improve efficiency and enhance their competitive position. Technological developments such as increasing sophistication of automation software and equipment, greater connectivity, and use of intelligent components and advanced sensors are revolutionizing system monitoring across the industrial supply chain. Mergers and acquisitions in the industrial technology space are accelerating, with automation and robotics, test and measurement, and flow control among the markets seeing a high level of activity.

Corporate buyers are aggressively building out technology portfolios through acquisitions and strategic partnerships, with recent activity from ABB (Intrion, AB Rotech), Ametek (Spectro Scientific, Telular Corporation, Forza Silicon Corporation), and Emerson Electric (Advanced Engineering Valves, Aventics) illustrative of the quickened pace of industrial technology investments.

Industrial technology has also attracted strong investor interest, illustrated by robust private equity platform and add-on activity. Harbour Group (LOFA Industries, Cattron Holdings), Summit Park (Freedom Electronics), Crestview Partners (JR Automation), LFM Capital (Eckhart), and Saw Mill Capital (iAutomation Solutions) are among the growing number of financial sponsors to establish growth platforms in the industrial technology industry and are investing in complementary acquisitions to accelerate growth.

