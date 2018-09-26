BGOGO and HAZZA Reached Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital asset exchange Bgogo has chosen HAZZA, the Global Unified Payments Network for its next exchange listing. The partnership will begin with a co-promotion campaign, including a Proof-of-Care campaign and a Genesis Mining event. Upon the end of the genesis mining event, Bgogo will open the HAZZA markets for trading, expected on or around the first week of December.

HAZZA network is an initiative to build a global unified payment network by migrating an existing proven Global Payment System to blockchain technology.

The global payment network aims to reduce barriers and inefficiencies of the entire payment industry by allowing the world's merchants, payment networks, acquirers, issuers, alternative payment method providers (APMs), payment service providers (PSPs), crypto payments and other industry players (e.g. device manufacturers, POS providers, etc.) to access a low-cost, minimal-engagement, decentralized payment network.

Bgogo is an emerging digital asset exchange featuring community governance, designed to list the most high-quality and promising digital assets. Bgogo founders include members from leading Internet companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and IBM. The core engineering team consists of several world champions of the ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest. Bgogo officially listed BGG/ETH, BGG/BTC trading pairs on September 16th, 2018. Bgogo achieved over $200 million trading volume in the first 24 hours and more than 5,000 users trading simultaneously. Bgogo's high trading liquidity made a miracle in today's market.

Bgogo CEO, Maximilian Wang, commented on the new partnership with HAZZA, "Bgogo's mission of listing high-quality digital assets is alive and well. Forging this new relationship with HAZZA is important to us because it shows that Bgogo is in moving the right direction if a forward-thinking decentralized payment network like HAZZA considered us for Genesis Mining and listing." Furthermore, "Tyrone's team is experienced and capable of closing the gap that exists between traditional global payment systems and the advancements in blockchain technology."

Tyrone Lynch, Co-Founder of HAZZA commented, "We are very pleased to launch our partnership with Bgogo. As a leading exchange with a shared vision of innovation and strong community, Bgogo is clearly the right partner for HAZZA and we are excited to work together."

Media Contact:

Ciara.sun@Bgogo.com

SOURCE Bgogo