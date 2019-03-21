B.GOOD Launches Loyalty Program with Points that Can be Redeemed on Free Food and Charitable Donations

BOSTON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B.GOOD, the farm-to-table restaurant chain known for its great tasting, responsibly sourced burgers, bowls, salads, smoothies and more, today announced the launch of its new loyalty program, B.GOOD Rewards.

B.GOOD Rewards allows consumers to earn and redeem through a straightforward, points-based structure that rewards one point for every dollar spent. With flexible redemption tiers, B.GOOD Rewards empowers users to redeem rewards at their own pace. Points can be redeemed in increments of 50, 75 and 100 and put towards the following items:

50 points – free side or beverage

– free side or beverage 75 points – free smoothie, breakfast entrée or kids' meal

– free smoothie, breakfast entrée or meal 100 points – free entrée

Additionally, B.GOOD Rewards will enable customers to unlock exclusive bonuses and features, such as:

Free side when you sign up

Free meal on your birthday

Early access to menu items

Double point days

"We're thrilled to launch B.GOOD Rewards, which was entirely developed with our customers in mind," said Brent Feldman, Chief Marketing Officer at B.GOOD. "We know that today's consumers crave both greater transparency and personalization, and B.GOOD Rewards meets both of those needs. Now, users can get rewarded faster, redeem rewards more frequently, and at any given time, know how many more points they need to unlock a gift. Moreover, B.GOOD Rewards enables us to develop one-to-one relationships with our customers and give them offers and information that's most relevant to them. For instance, if their purchase behavior indicates they're vegetarian, we're not serving them offers about something like our seasonal Maple Bacon Burger."

While serving wholesome, delicious food is an important part of B.GOOD's mission, connecting communities and inspiring good is also a key part of what the company does. For that reason, customers will also have the option to create positive social and environmental impact by donating their points to B.GOOD's network of 25 community partners that span the chain's footprint.

B.GOOD Rewards will be available via the newly launched B.GOOD app and online ordering. In addition to hosting the new loyalty program, the new B.GOOD app and online ordering delivers an enhanced user experience. Noteworthy features include:

Ordering ahead – skip the line and schedule pick-up for anytime that day.

– skip the line and schedule pick-up for anytime that day. Dietary filters – refine menu items based on your dietary preferences or restrictions, including vegetarian, vegan, allergies (dairy, nut, soy) and more.

– refine menu items based on your dietary preferences or restrictions, including vegetarian, vegan, allergies (dairy, nut, soy) and more. Status tracker – monitor the progress of your order as soon as it's placed .

– monitor the progress of your order as soon as it's placed Greater customizations – add or remove protein, ingredients, garnishes and more.

– add or remove protein, ingredients, garnishes and more. Enhanced nutritional information

"The guest experience is important now more than ever," said Chris Fuqua, Chief Executive Officer at B.GOOD. "With the launch of B.GOOD Rewards and our new app, we're delivering a frictionless guest experience that fits into customers' busy lives, while also offering them rewards they can feel good about."

The new B.GOOD app is available for iOS via the App Store, Android via the Play Store and web by visiting Order.BGOOD.com. For more information about B.GOOD, please visit www.bgood.com/rewards/.

About B.GOOD

Founded in 2003, B.GOOD is an innovative, fast casual, farm-to-table restaurant chain serving "Food with Roots" – sustainably-grown, fresh and wholesome food that is prepared fresh in-house. With 75 locations across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Germany, B.GOOD serves a diverse and delicious menu inspired by the heritage of back to basics simplicity including greens & grain bowls, salads, all-natural burgers, sides of crisp veggies and oven-finished fries, smoothies and kids' meals. By sourcing as much as possible from local, independent farmers and being genuinely committed to social and environmental impact, B.GOOD has a unique connection to the communities the brand calls home. Visit bgood.com for more information.

