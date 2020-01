B.GOOD Ushers in New Year with Fresh Lifestyle Menu

"While a growing number of Americans are adopting 'customizable diets,' it remains challenging for people to adhere to these diets and lifestyles while on the road or dining out," said Pamela Smith, RDN. "I am thrilled to be working with B.GOOD to make delicious, thoughtfully crafted, health-conscious options more accessible, and frankly, less of a headache. B.GOOD has a proven history of keeping a pulse on consumer needs and finding ways to bring them menu options that are both delicious and nutritious. I'm excited to help them continue to deliver just that at a time when health and wellness intentions are particularly top of mind."

The following Lifestyle Menu will be available at all 69 locations in the U.S. and Canada:

Keto Salad : Grilled chicken, slab bacon, parmesan, romaine, lemon caesar vinaigrette

: Grilled chicken, slab bacon, parmesan, romaine, lemon caesar vinaigrette Paleo Salad : Grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, radish, zucchini noodles, za'atar, red wine vinaigrette

: Grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, radish, zucchini noodles, za'atar, red wine vinaigrette Whole30 Approved ® Salad: Avocado, egg, kale, brussels sprouts, apples, butternut squash, beets, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette

"We are continuously thinking about how our menu can best meet consumers' ever-changing behavior and preferences," said Linh Aven, Executive Chef at B.GOOD. "In 2019 alone, we revamped our menu to balance guests' wide-range of dietary preferences and expanded our plant-based options with the introduction of four Flexitarian Burgers. The Lifestyle Menu builds on our commitment to supporting our guests and giving them great tasting options that they can feel good about eating."

For more information about B.GOOD and the new Lifestyle Menu, please visit Bgood.com or download the B.GOOD app via the App Store or Play Store.

About B.GOOD

Founded in 2003, B.GOOD is an innovative, fast casual, farm-to-table restaurant chain serving "Food with Roots" – sustainably-grown, wholesome food that is prepared fresh in-house. With 78 locations across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Germany, B.GOOD serves a diverse and delicious menu inspired by the heritage of back to basics simplicity including grain bowls, salads, all-natural burgers, oven-finished fries, smoothies and kids' meals. By sourcing as much as possible from local, independent farmers and being genuinely committed to social and environmental impact, B.GOOD has a unique connection to the communities the brand calls home. Visit bgood.com for more information.

