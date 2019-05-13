Bhang Corporation Retains KCSA Strategic Communications as Investor and Public Relations Counsel

MIAMI, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhang Corporation ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global cannabis house of brands with an extensive, award-winning portfolio of products, has retained KCSA Strategic Communications to implement a comprehensive investor relations and public relations program.

Commenting on the appointment, Scott Van Rixel, Chairman, said:

"This is an exciting time for our Company and shareholders. We've spent 9 years creating one of the most recognized cannabis brands anchored by our 8X cannabis cup winning gourmet chocolate bars. As we transform Bhang into a global cannabis house of brands driven by our growing 100+ product and brand portfolio, we look forward to working with KCSA to raise awareness of our unique business model and support of our communications efforts to the investment community."

Todd Fromer, Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, added:

"We are excited to have been selected as Bhang Corporation's investor relations partner. The Company presents a very compelling story and management has expressed a strong commitment to increase awareness among media and investors. We look forward to providing our integrated services and a wide range of our expertise in support of Bhang's communications initiatives."

About Bhang Corporation

Bhang is a trusted global cannabis house of brands with an extensive, award-winning portfolio of over 100 Cannabis, Hemp-derived CBD and Terpene products, including chocolates, pre-rolls, vapes, gums, beverages, gummies and mouth sprays, among others. Since 2010 Bhang has continually developed best-in-class artisanal edible cannabis and CBD products. Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to the world. Learn more at bhangnation.com.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

Now in its 49th year, KCSA Strategic Communications ( www.kcsa.com ) is a fully-integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations, social media and marketing with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, media and energy companies. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references.

SOURCE KCSA Strategic Communications