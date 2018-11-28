Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V. Announces Settlement of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its US$1,500,000,000 5.125% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIPs/ISINs: 08861JAA7 / US08861JAA79 (Rule 144A); N1384FAA3 / USN1384FAA32 (Regulation S))

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V. (the "Company"), a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Limited, today announced the settlement of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding US$1,500,000,000 5.125% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2023 (Rule 144A CUSIP/ISIN: 08861JAA7 / US08861JAA79; Regulation S CUSIP/ISIN: N1384FAA3 / USN1384FAA32) (the "Notes"). The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Company hereby announces that payment of the Consideration plus Accrued Interest for all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the Company has been made on November 27, 2018, New York time.

Pursuant to the settlement of the Tender Offer, US$995,085,000 in principal amount of the Notes were purchased and redeemed by the Company on November 27, 2018 and canceled pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes. US$504,915,000 in principal amount of the Notes remain outstanding.

Documents for the Tender Offer, including the Tender Offer Memorandum, are available at https://sites.dfkingltd.com/bharti/.

