BHCU Member Give-Back Turns Into Member Pay-It-Forward For Some of Delco's Most At-Risk Kids

For the 12th consecutive year, BHCU is returning a share of earnings to members through their Member Giveback! All Members in good standing are eligible for give-backs based on dividends paid on share savings accounts (2%) as well as interest paid on loans (3%).

New in 2020 is that Members were given an option to pay-it-forward with their rewards by donating to the BHCU Kids Foundation Hope for Children Fund. The BHCU Kids Foundation aims to strengthen the Delaware County community by enabling programs and support for our most at-risk youth. It has already funded CASA Youth Advocates, the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, and the Andrew Hicks Foundation, to name a few.

"We are grateful to have such loyal members and for some of them to donate their Giveback Bonus back to the BHCU Kids Foundation speaks volumes for the type of people we serve," says Ryan Conte, BHCU Head of Member Experience. "The Wochele's and other members who decided to pay-it-forward with their Give-Back rewards enabled us to increase our 2020 endowment to the Hope for Children Fund by 17.5% in 2020."

