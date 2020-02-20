BHG Co-Founder Eric Castro Accepted into Forbes Business Council

"It's an honor to be part of this respected network of business leaders. I'm excited about the opportunity to collaborate with my peers, share ideas and information, and bring value to the council. This will be a great resource as our business continues to grow," said Castro.

Castro was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Castro co-founded BHG with a deep passion for effective leadership and execution. Since its founding in 2001, the company has provided more than $5 billion in financial solutions to tens of thousands of customers across the country; worked with more than 1,050 U.S. bank partners; and has been featured on the Inc. 500/5000 list 13 times. BHG today employs more than 600 people in Davie, Fla.; Syracuse, N.Y.; and New York City.

Creating a thriving culture is a key part of Castro's role at BHG. He applies the values and principles he learned from his family and the U.S. Marine Corps into the company's mission and vision, which are deeply rooted in respect, positive attitude, and teamwork. BHG's dynamic culture has endured the company's tremendous growth, and continues to earn regional and national recognition for being a great place for people to build a successful career and make an impact.

"We are honored to welcome Eric into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social, capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a Council member, Castro will submit expert insights through original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $5 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

