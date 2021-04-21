BHG Moves to "Hospital Hill" to Bring More To Patients in Recovery

DALLAS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the continued public health crisis of opioid addiction in Missouri, Behavioral Health Group (BHG), the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the US, announced a relocation and expansion of its Kansas City, MO location to improve access to care and to evolve its approach to counseling and behavioral health therapies as means to deliver long-term recovery. The expanded facility now situated at 2534 Campbell Street on what is locally referred to as "hospital hill" is a short distance from the former location but significantly improves access to public transportation, visibility, and parking. Within the larger footprint, BHG redesigned its counseling and therapy rooms to focus on the engagement between each patient and their counselor.

Counselors meet with patients in private rooms devoid of normal office clutter and distractions, creating an environment of safety and trust. When not meeting with patients, counselors share a collaborative workspace supporting peer-to-peer conversations and problem-solving. The group counseling room now accommodates more patients, and BHG increased its number of dosing rooms. The expanded size of the new facility addresses the growing need of the population dealing with opioid use disorder.

In Missouri, the need is pressing. "In a 2018 study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the state of Missouri reported some 38,000 residents who were already aware that they had Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), and another 110,000 adults reported needing but not receiving treatment for illicit drug use that same year," explained Jay Higham, BHG Chief Executive Officer. "This is a growing epidemic compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and we need to act decisively to save our communities. In fact, the CDC recently reported on the increase in drug overdose deaths by state from September 2019 to September 2020 and Missouri jumped nearly 20 percent."

The Company's approach to treatment is individualized under physician supervision in an outpatient setting. Through evidence-based programs such as Medication Assisted RecoverySM (MAR), successful recovery is possible. MAR, the gold standard of care for opioid addiction, utilizes the combination of FDA approved medications with a full modality of behavioral health counseling and other support services for a comprehensive treatment approach to addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions. These programs demonstrate excellent results as measured by almost all objective criteria – abstinence from drug use, improvements in employment, family dynamics, and general well-being.

BHG accepts new patients in all locations, both by appointment and as walk-ins. BHG has seven locations across Missouri including Kansas City, Springfield, Joplin, Columbia, Poplar Bluff, and West Plains. In addition to Missouri Medicaid, BHG locations accepts Medicare, United Healthcare/Optum and Humana commercial health plans, though individual plan acceptance and coverage will vary. Other plans may be accepted. BHG also welcomes patients who choose to self-pay, and grant funding may be available for qualified patients.

Behavioral Health Group (BHG) is the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the U.S., delivering comprehensive, personalized evidence-based medical and behavioral therapies for individuals with opioid use disorder. With 77 locations in 17 states, BHG has more than 1,300 employees who serve more than 27,200 patients. To learn more, visit bhgrecovery.com.

