BHI and Datavant Enter Partnership to Enable Big Data and Analytics to Improve Healthcare

CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®) and Datavant have announced a new partnership that will facilitate the linking of BHI's industry-leading medical and pharmacy claims data and analytics capabilities with data from dozens of companies, nonprofits, and health researchers using Datavant's privacy-protecting connectivity technology, with the goal of designing better interventions to improve health outcomes.

By combining BHI's analytical capabilities and the nation's largest medical and pharmacy claims repository with Datavant's Patient Key solution, the partnership makes these joint solutions available to organizations across the healthcare system. Datavant's software enables linking of de-identified patient records to seamlessly exchange data across an ecosystem of analytics and research.

"We have entered into this partnership because we believe that securely connecting health data from multiple, reliable sources is good for our customers, partners, and healthcare consumers," said Swati Abbott, chief executive officer of BHI. "Our large, longitudinal claims data set and analytical capabilities will be even more powerful when they are connected to complementary data sets from across the healthcare system. This will drive even more accurate descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics."

"For years, BHI has been an industry leader, providing advanced healthcare data analytics drawing from the nation's largest and most up-to-date medical and pharmacy claims data sets," said Travis May, chief executive officer of Datavant. "We are thrilled to partner with BHI to unlock the next generation of insights for payers, providers, medical device companies, and other healthcare stakeholders."

About Blue Health Intelligence®

Leveraging the power of medical and pharmacy claims data from more than 200 million Americans, Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®) delivers insights that empower healthcare organizations to improve patient care, reduce costs, and optimize performance. With the largest, most up-to-date, and uniform data set in healthcare, BHI provides an accurate representation of the health profile of commercially insured Americans. Its team of data analysts, clinicians, IT experts, and epidemiologists provide analytics, software-as-a-service, and in-depth consulting to payers, providers, employers, medical device companies, and other healthcare stakeholders. BHI is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and carries the trade name of Health Intelligence Company, LLC. For more, visit bluehealthintelligence.com .

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works with data owners and users to ensure that data can be connected to power next-generation analytics and applications while protecting patient privacy. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

