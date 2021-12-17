BHI Appoints Brian Foley As First Vice President, Food & Beverage Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BHI, a full-service commercial bank, announced that it has appointed Brian Foley as First Vice President in the bank's Food & Beverage Group. Foley is a veteran banker with 20 years of commercial banking experience across diversified sectors.

"Brian brings an extensive career and breadth of experience to BHI that will be invaluable to our F&B and Corporate Banking teams. He is adept at managing client relationships in multiple industries and has deep knowledge of all facets of banking," said Thomas Vigna, SVP, Head of Food & Beverage at BHI.

Foley spent the past seven years with Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), where he served as a Director in the Diversified Industrials Group. In that position, he was a senior global relationship manager for Fortune 500 companies in the industrials, chemicals, paper & packaging, and TMT sectors, and managed a portfolio of more than $1 billion of committed capital across his client relationships.

Previously, he held the position of Vice President, Global Relationship Manager for BNP Paribas, where he was a global relationship manager for Fortune 500 companies in the technology and telecommunication sectors, where the bank held joint lead arranger titles on several syndicated credit facilities.

Foley also held investment banking positions with HSBC, B-Riley Financial, Société Générale and Chanin Capital Partners, where he worked with companies across the retail, consumer goods, and gaming, leisure & lodging sectors. He began his career as an analyst with ABN Amro.

Foley has an MBA in finance from Columbia University and a BA degree from Williams College. He is also a graduate of Regis High School in Manhattan.

