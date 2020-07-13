BHLDN Launches Exclusive Collection with Hayley Paige

"I couldn't be more excited about this exclusive collaboration with Hayley Paige/JLM," says Lori Conley, BHLDN General Merchandise Manager. "Her brand brings the optimism, personality and magic that all weddings should have. We're so thrilled for our BHLDN brides to be able to experience her beautiful gowns, brought to life exclusively for our brand."

At launch, the Hayley Paige x BHLDN collection will include three wedding gowns, three cocktail looks, an overskirt, two flower girl dresses, and one bridesmaid dress in three colorways. All styles have been designed specifically for BHLDN and are available exclusively through the bridal retailer in stores and online at BHLDN.com. BHLDN will also offer a signature Hayley Paige veil to pair with the bridal styles.

With three signature cocktail looks, Paige is excited to offer the styles she wears on her own runway to BHLDN brides.

"This capsule collection offers accessibility, bespoke-style wardrobe options, and hints of nostalgia inspired by female icons of the 90s," says Hayley Paige. Miss Paige noted this is her first foray into designing cocktail wear and rompers that will be widely available both in-store and online.

"I'm grateful that BHLDN has supported this category for the Hayley Paige brand. My aim is to supplement the bride's wedding wardrobe or celebratory apparel," Paige notes.

Hayley Paige x BHLDN styles are priced from $1,495 to $1,995 for gowns and $395 to $495 for cocktail looks. All styles will range in size from 0-18. Brides can shop the collection at bhldn.com/pages/hayley-paige-collaboration and book a virtual or in-person appointment to learn more about the Hayley Paige x BHLDN collection.

About BHLDN

Brought to you by Anthropologie, BHLDN caters to the bride in search of unusually beautiful things. The brand focuses on weddings with heirloom-quality bridal gowns, mix-and-match bridesmaid dresses, festive party looks, accessories, and more. Hayley Paige x BHLDN joins collaborations with top designers like Jenny Yoo, Watters, and Tadashi Shoji in bringing exclusive gowns to every BHLDN bride. One-on-one bridal and bridesmaid consultations are available at 21 BHLDN locations, by virtual appointment, and via email with online stylists. Shop the full collection and learn more at BHLDN.com.

About Hayley Paige

Hayley Paige is the head designer of Hayley Paige and Blush by Hayley Paige bridal collections, as well as Hayley Paige Occasions (bridesmaids), and La Petite Hayley Paige (flower girls)—all under JLM Couture, Inc. (OTC: JLMC). Since launching her namesake collection in fall 2011, the brand has rapidly grown into one of the most sought-after names in bridal fashion and on the red carpet. Hayley has also recently expanded into wedding-themed athleisure sold exclusively at PopUpPaige.com. In 2019, Hayley Paige signed a licensing and brand ambassadorship agreement with jewelry brand, Hearts On Fire, which includes a bridal collection of diamond engagement rings and bands. The collection is sold in over 1,000 stores worldwide, as well as Bloomingdales.

