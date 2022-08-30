BHP, Caterpillar y Finning firman acuerdo inédito para la renovación completa de la flota de camiones de Escondida

IRVING, Texas, 30 de agosto de 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHP, Caterpillar y Finning International Inc. (Finning) anunciaron hoy que han llegado a un acuerdo para renovar la totalidad de la flota de camiones de extracción de Escondida | BHP, la mayor productora de cobre a nivel mundial, ubicada en la Región de Antofagasta, norte de Chile.

Se espera que los primeros camiones eléctricos de Cat lleguen a la mina de Escondida en la segunda mitad del 2023. La entrega de las unidades restantes se extenderá durante los próximos 10 años mientras BHP, Caterpillar y Finning Cat continuan trabajando para reemplazar una de las flotas más grandes en la industria global que actualmente está compuesta por más de 160 camiones de carga. (PRNewsfoto/Caterpillar Inc.)

Se trata de un acuerdo inédito en la industria, que se enmarca en el proceso estratégico de renovación de equipos desarrollado por Escondida, y permitirá a la operación incorporar a su flota camiones Caterpillar 798 AC, equipos con la más alta tecnología en el mercado, que entregan mejoras significativas en capacidad de movimiento de material, eficiencia, confiabilidad y seguridad.

Este nuevo contrato apoyará la estrategia de BHP de generar impactos positivos en materias clave para el futuro como la descabonización, inclusión y diversidad, tecnologías autónomas y creación de capacidades locales.

Hacia la minería del futuro

La llegada de los primeros camiones está proyectada para la segunda mitad de 2023 y se extenderá por un periodo aproximado de 10 años, reemplazando paulatinamente la actual flota en operación, una de las más grandes en la industria a nivel mundial. El mantenimiento y los servicios de apoyo relacionados a este contrato se realizarán en línea con la estrategia de empleo local y balance de género de BHP.

El acuerdo también permitirá a Escondida | BHP acelerar la implementación de sus planes de autonomía, al brindar la posibilidad de que estos equipos puedan transitar hacia un modo de operación autónoma. Además, se definirá claramente un camino tecnológico para cumplir sus metas de descarbonización, mediante la progresiva implementación de camiones de extracción cero emisiones.

BHP, Caterpillar y Finning mantienen su compromiso de contribuir al desarrollo económico y social de Antofagasta, a través de la generación de capacidades locales relacionadas al desarrollo de tecnologías de equipos mineros. Además, la nueva flota contará con un soporte técnico líder en la industria, proporcionado por el Centro de Conocimiento Integrado de Finning con sede en dicha ciudad.

"Este acuerdo es un paso relevante para seguir proyectando a futuro el liderazgo que Escondida | BHP tiene en la industria. Nos permitirá generar importantes eficiencias a nivel operacional, pero además está en sintonía con algunos de los principales desafíos que nos mueven como compañía: la innovación para la minería del futuro, la descarbonización y la creación de capacidades en la comunidad de Antofagasta. Tenemos grandes expectativas respecto a los beneficios que se generarán en el corto y largo plazo tanto para la compañia como para la Región de Antofagasta", señaló James Whittaker, Presidente de Escondida | BHP.

"En Caterpillar estamos entusiasmados de apoyar en la exitosa implementación de esta flota de camiones y tecnología, que va a permitir un paso importante en la mejora de la excelencia operacional de BHP. Felicitamos a BHP, ya que este proceso de transformación en Escondida | BHP acelera el cumplimiento de sus ambiciosos objetivos de sostenibilidad" indico Denise Johnson, Presidente de Grupo de Resource Industries, Caterpillar Inc.

"Estamos muy complacidos de aprovechar nuestra relación a largo plazo con BHP para respaldar sus operaciones de Escondida en la mejora de la eficiencia, la productividad y la seguridad, así como en la reducción de su huella de carbono. Este es el acuerdo de flota de camiones más grande en la historia de Caterpillar y Finning, que amplía significativamente la población de equipos de Caterpillar y fortalece nuestra posición competitiva en la minería, para respaldar la transición hacia una energía más limpia con camiones eléctricos de última tecnología y futuros camiones de cero emisiones", dijo Scott Thomson, presidente y CEO de Finning International.

Sobre BHP

BHP es una empresa lider en el mundo en materias primas con sede en Melbourne, Australia. Operamos en más de 90 emplazamientos en todo el mundo. Nuestros equipos trabajan en la extracción, el procesamiento y el transporte de materias primas de alta calidad necesarias para el crecimiento y la descarbonización del mundo, tales como: Cobre para energías renovables, níquel para vehículos eléctricos, potasa para la agricultura sostenible, hierro y carbón metalúrgico para la fabricación del acero necesario para la infraestructura global y la transición energética. Una combinación de recursos para el presente y para el futuro. Se puede encontrar más información sobre BHP en: bhp.com.

Sobre Caterpillar

Con ventas e ingresos por un valor de $51.000 millones en 2021, Caterpillar Inc. es el principal fabricante del mundo de equipos de construcción y minería, motores diésel y de gas natural para camiones de obras, turbinas de gas industriales y locomotoras diésel-eléctricas.

Desde hace casi 100 años, ayudamos a nuestros clientes a construir un mundo mejor y más sostenible y nos comprometemos a contribuir a un futuro con menos emisiones de carbono. Nuestros productos y servicios innovadores, respaldados por nuestra red global de distribuidores, ofrecen un valor excepcional para ayudar a nuestros clientes a alcanzar el éxito.

Caterpillar hace negocios en cada continente y operamos principalmente a través de tres segmentos: la industria de la construcción, la industria de recursos y la industria de energía y transporte. Además, ofrecemos financiamiento y servicios relacionados a través de nuestro segmento de productos financieros.

Sobre Finning

Finning (TSX: FTT) es el distribuidor de Caterpillar más grande del mundo que presta un servicio inigualable a sus clientes desde hace cerca de 90 años. Con sede en Surrey, Columbia Británica, proporcionamos equipos de Caterpillar, repuestos, servicios y soluciones de rendimiento en el oeste de Canadá, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, el Reino Unido e Irlanda.

