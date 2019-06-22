Bhuwan Chauhan joins athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro according to President David Whitaker

BOSTON, June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness model and IFBB Professional Bodybuilder Bhuwan Chauhan signs with Mon Ethos Pro ahead of his upcoming competition at the 2019 IFBB/NPC Battle in the Dessert on June 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chauhan, 25, is a petroleum engineer by profession who quit his job to pursue bodybuilding full time and now runs a coaching team called Team Bhuwan, which has won the most amount of shows in Alberta, Canada as well as being a lifestyle and competition coach for clients from India and Canada. The 2019 IFBB/NPC Battle in the Dessert is hosted by Spectrum Fitness Productions, and will feature top athletes in the sport of bodybuilding, competing in IFBB Pro League Figure and Masters Figure and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique as well as NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, Men's Bodybuilding competitions.