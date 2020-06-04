Bianchi Public Relations & PRGN Add Three New Partner Agencies in Worldwide PR Network

TROY, Mich., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. – a metro Detroit based public relations (PR) agency with deep automotive and mobility technology media relations and communications experience – and the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) announced today they have added three new locations to the global network, raising the number of offices serving PR clients throughout the world to 53.

The three new locations in the network are located in in Little Rock, Arkansas; Denver, Colorado; and Portland, Oregon.

PRGN will be represented in Little Rock, Ark. by Ghidotti, a public relations and content strategy agency representing many of the South's premier brands. The agency focuses on relationships, reputations and results and is rooted in the foundations of public relations, while growing a focused offering on content marketing.

Founded in 2007, the agency serves some of the region's best-known brands such as McDonald's, Ark. Children's Hospital, CHI St. Vincent and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

In addition, PRGN is now represented in Denver, Colo. by Novitas Communications , a full-service public relations firm that specializes in corporate communications, issue management, and crisis communication across numerous industries. Novitas helps clients craft and implement communications campaigns that influence public opinion, enhance brand recognition, and keep stakeholders informed.

Prichard Communications will represent PRGN in Portland, Ore. Prichard Communications helps social changemakers across the United States make the world a better place. Clients include foundations, nonprofits and government agencies.

Prichard is a Certified B Corporation®, joining a global movement of people using business as a force for good.

"The network is elated to welcome Ghidotti, Novitas Communications and Prichard Communications to the PRGN family," said Aaron Blank, current president of PRGN and CEO of Seattle-based agency The Fearey Group. "With these new offices, we continue to expand our network of globally-connected communications professionals, while also recognizing the high standards of service and expertise these agencies bring."

"Bianchi PR has been a proud and active PRGN member since 2014," said James A. Bianchi, APR, president of the Detroit area PR firm. "We are excited to add these three dynamic agencies to our global network, extending our reach and capabilities for our clients across five continents."

PRGN partners are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide. Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN's local agency network can visit www.prgn.com for more information.

About Bianchi PR

With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the professional service firms that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and has been ranked the top independent PR agency based in Metro Detroit by PR trade industry journals PRWeek and O'Dywer's. Bianchi PR was also ranked among the top 10 automotive/transportation specialist PR firms in the United States.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are 1stMILE LLC, Adient, BASF Automotive Refinish, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, KIRCO, Munro & Associates, Rolls-Royce Power Systems/MTU brand, SAE International, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes work with technology companies, consulting firms and industry trade organizations. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

About Public Relations Global Network (PRGN)

Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) to deliver targeted public relations campaigns in markets around the world. PRGN is one of the world's largest international public relations networks measured by revenue. PRGN harnesses the resources of 51 independent public relations firms in 53 locations and more than 1,000 communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com or on twitter at @PRGN.

