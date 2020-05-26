Bianchi Public Relations Ranked Among Top PR Firms in Detroit & U.S. in 2020 Agency Reports from O'Dwyer's & PRWeek

TROY, Mich., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. – a metro Detroit based public relations (PR) agency with deep automotive and mobility technology media relations and communications experience – has again been named among the top PR firms in the United States by PRWeek magazine, a leading trade publication covering the global public relations industry.

The latest PRWeek rankings, released in late April, showed Bianchi PR as #156 in its overall U.S. rankings, based on 2019 revenues. Again this year, Bianchi PR was the highest-ranking independent PR firm headquartered in metro Detroit and #2 among independent firms headquartered in Michigan. (See PRWeek 2020 Agency Business Report Rankings here.)

Similarly, another respected PR industry trade publication, O'Dwyer's, recently ranked Bianchi PR as:

The top metro- Detroit -based PR agency overall in its rankings;

-based PR agency overall in its rankings; #10 among automotive/transportation specialist PR firms in the United States ; and

; and #24 overall among Midwest-based PR firms.

About Bianchi PR

With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the professional service firms that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and is perennially ranked among the top independent PR agencies based in Metro Detroit.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are 1stMILE LLC, Adient, BASF Automotive Refinish, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, KIRCO, Munro & Associates, Rolls-Royce Power Systems/MTU brand, SAE International, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes work with technology companies, consulting firms and industry trade organizations. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

To serve its clients on a worldwide basis, Bianchi PR is an active member in the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international PR networks. Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of PRGN to deliver targeted public relations campaigns in markets around the world. PRGN harnesses the resources of 50 independent public relations firms in 53 locations and more than 1,000 communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com or on Twitter at @PRGN.

