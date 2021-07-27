BIAS and Blacksmith Applications Team Up to Bring an Integrated Trade Promotion Solution to the Consumer Goods Industry

Blacksmith Applications has built a comprehensive trade promotion software and services solution that enables visibility, automation, and optimization throughout the trade management lifecycle. This allows consumer goods organizations to simplify processes and maximize profits.

An innovative partnership to enable consumer goods organizations to spend money better with an enterprise solution.

BIAS's focus on Oracle ERP Cloud, financial reporting, analytics, and performance management provides a complete solution for organizations looking to better tie sales to finance operations.

This partnership allows for a complete integration and collaboration between the sales operations on the front end with trade partners, and the accounting team on the back end. Executive leadership will get a true picture of how the trade promotions are impacting the business from a cost and revenue standpoint.

With the flexibility of Blacksmith Applications, and the technical knowledge of the BIAS team, integration is seamless and real time.

"One of the chief concerns customers have when implementing a TPM solution is ensuring seamless integration with their ERP system. Through our partnership, joint customers can be confident we will deliver seamless integration with complete visibility to trade spend and the associated financial settlement. This is why here at Blacksmith we are excited to announce our partnership with BIAS," says Dan Scheunemann, Vice President of Sales at Blacksmith Applications.

"Our consumer products industry customers want full financial visibility of their trade promotion activity," says Mark Niemeyer, Supply Chain Practice Director at BIAS. "They expect reporting and analytics at their fingertips to better aid in promotion planning that will eventually impact their entire supply chain. This collaboration between Blacksmith and BIAS provides that complete solution. It creates a true sales and operations planning capability that also creates back-office efficiencies in accounting for trade promotions."

About Blacksmith

Blacksmith Applications is a SaaS technology company offering trade management, optimization, and sales enablement services and software to CPG retail and foodservice organizations. Our customer list includes hundreds of organizations such as Tyson, Smucker's, Nestle, Unilever, and KraftHeinz. The Blacksmith Applications team is comprised of professionals with decades of CPG experience and we stand apart from ordinary solutions not only in the capabilities of our applications but also in our industry knowledge. Our solutions help customers spend money better.

Find out more at www.blacksmithapplications.com.

About BIAS

Founded in 2000, BIAS is a leading Oracle Partner and IT services company with dedicated solution experts around the world. BIAS delivers customer-driven business and IT solutions to optimize and accelerate business value for some of the world's leading companies and public sector organizations. We are a recognized leader in strategic planning for Cloud architecture, database management, managed services, cloud, and applications implementation. Our comprehensive approach – from design and

implementation to support – allows us to deliver the right solution at the right time. BIAS's unmatched Oracle expertise, focused industry insight and strategic leadership set us apart from traditional IT resellers. We bridge the divide between technology and business to optimize value for our customers.

BIAS has global office locations in Atlanta, Washington DC, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.biascorp.com.

