BIASC and IMA Co-Host Exclusive Visit to Amazon HQ with Insights into Latest Technologies and Business Best Practices

IRVINE, Calif., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) and the Internet Marketing Association (IMA) co-hosted an exclusive behind-the-scenes visit to Amazon headquarters in Seattle on Feb. 14, 2019. The event offered a select group of business leaders a unique opportunity to learn about groundbreaking technologies as well as business best practices that Amazon is creating to change the way people work and live.

A key aspect of the visit for the building community was private sessions on smart home technology. Other topics included:

Building a corporate campus in the middle of a city

How to consistently stay ahead and maintain a Day 1 philosophy

How voice AI is changing the world

Studios, music, planes

How AWS is the true backbone of the web

Leveraging search trends to understand what consumers are really thinking

The future of retail

Experiences around these sessions included a visit to the Seattle Space Needle, gourmet dinners, live music performance, a tour of Amazon Spheres and a wine tasting at Woodinville Wine Country.

"This was exceptional experience that enabled attendees to gain a deeper understanding of some of the most important technology trends and advances going on today," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "We sincerely appreciate the hospitality and insights provided by Amazon as well as the opportunity to co-host the event with the IMA."

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees.

For more information on Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit www.biasc.org/cpages/home .

PHOTO DOWNLOAD

http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Image-from-iOS-13.jpg

SOURCE Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biasc.org/cpages/home

