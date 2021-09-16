BIASC To Host The 2021 Building Industry Show With Keynote Speaker Earvin "Magic" Johnson

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced the annual Building Industry Show in-person event this year will be on September 29-30. The event will take place at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, Calif.

As one of the best-known building trade shows in Southern California, the Building Industry Show (BIS) offers industry professionals high-valued resources, industry connections and a place to connect with peers. Small and large builders can utilize this conference as well as trades, associate members, BIASC's Governing Board, Chapter Boards and NextGen/Emerging Leaders/Leaders of Tomorrow (LOT) members.

BIS day one of the two-day festivities will include a Utility Boot Camp featuring Southern California Edison, SoCal Gas, San Diego Gas & Electric, Metropolitan Water District, Moulton Niguel Water District, Eastern Municipal Water District, and Renova Energy, a golf tournament at Pechanga's Journey Course, a 3-stop local Winery Tour, and a Builder Kick-Off Reception on the Event Lawn.

On day two, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of new product launches and services offered from over 100 exhibitors on the show floor in the Summit Ballroom, speak with reputable builders in Southern California by attending our "Meet the Builder" event, learn from educational sessions featuring a variety of topics and guest speakers, and complete the day with a 70's Themed Casino Night "Boogie Wonderland" After-Party at the Eagle's Nest.

BIS has announced the 2021 distinguished speaker will be Southern California native, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, a successful businessman, philanthropist and activist. The NBA Hall of Famer is best known for winning five NBA championships and his plethora of successful business ventures under his company Magic Johnson Enterprises. When he is not working with minorities and assisting with urban development projects, he is serving as a role model and creating opportunities for youth.

"BIS continues to provide one place for industry leaders to come together and share their wealth of knowledge with thousands of building professionals,'' said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "The Building Industry Show has always been a premiere gathering for industry professionals, with the common mission to build better people, businesses and communities, and that is why we are honored to have Magic Johnson share his extensive business knowledge and successes."

For more information and to register, please visit www.buildingindustryshow.com .

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://biasc.org/ .

