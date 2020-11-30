BiasSync Receives CLE Accreditation in California and Illinois For an Interactive Online Unconscious Bias Mitigation Course

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BiasSync announced today that it has received approval from The Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism for professional responsibility CLE credit in Diversity & Inclusion for its online BiasSync(c) unconscious bias assessment, education, and mitigation course. Earlier this year, BiasSync was also approved by the State Bar of California for CLE credit in the field of anti-bias.

BiasSync Co-founder and CEO Michele Ruiz said: "We are delighted to have our groundbreaking science-based unconscious bias assessment, learning, and mitigation solution approved for CLE credit for attorneys in two such important states. The costs of unmitigated unconscious bias in the legal field are tremendous, both from a human and an economic standpoint. One survey of corporate lawyers we reviewed showed that 9.5% of people of color indicated unfairness was the only reason for voluntary departure, and one out of four people of color would have stayed at their firms if they had a more respectful work environment. The analysis clearly showed that a genuine understanding of implicit bias can help firms create more inclusive environments that reduce micro-inequities, increase attorney satisfaction, and protect them against attrition."

"Implicit biases and discrimination contribute to turnover costs in the legal industry, which have been shown to exceed $9 billion annually in the 400 largest U.S. firms alone. Unconscious gender bias is also a major issue in the law. Women lawyers report being four to eight times more likely to be overlooked for advancement denied a salary increase or bonus, treated as a token representative for diversity, lacking access to business development opportunities, perceived as less committed to their career, and lacking access to sponsors," added Ruiz.

Thanks to the new accreditation, attorneys barred in California and Illinois can now receive CLE credit for taking the BiasSync course, which is interactive, engaging, and designed to help attorneys learn about their own biases and how to mitigate them - creating more inclusive, productive, and effective workplaces and client interactions.

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure, and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

For more information, visit https://biassync.com

