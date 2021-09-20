Bibigo® Teams Up with Los Angeles Lakers as First Official Global Marketing Partner

"We believe strongly that sports and food bring people together, and the Lakers provides Bibigo a cultural platform to connect Korean food and lifestyle to global Lakers and NBA fans," said Soyoung Paik, CMO at CJ Foods USA Inc. "As a global company we pride ourselves in this partnership and look forward to harnessing the power of the community in LA and Lakers fans around the world."

This partnership is about more than just dumplings and basketball – food and sports have the power to unite and connect people from all walks of life. The devotion required to create a meal infused with love and care is akin to the devotion needed to sink a three-point shot game after game. That's why Bibigo and the Lakers both have passionate fans across the globe – they feed off the devotion needed for their craft. This connection lends itself to a natural partnership that is especially organic.

As the new Official Global Marketing Partner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Bibigo will collaborate with the team to create and share inspiring content, drive consumer engagement, and offer unique opportunities to introduce fans to the delicious taste and benefits of Korean food. Bibigo will deploy its marketing programs through Lakers' properties such as in-arena signage, digital content elements on Lakers.com, and the jersey patch designation.

"We are excited to welcome Bibigo as a new partner of the Los Angeles Lakers," said Lakers President of Business Operations, Tim Harris. "They are a global brand and leader in Korean food and culture. Anytime we can align with a company that is looking to make connections with our fans all over the world using food as the connector, we think it's a very good fit and we look forward to a great relationship with Bibigo."

About Bibigo

Founded in 2010, Bibigo is a global brand created by CJ, Korea's #1 lifestyle company. With over 60 years of experience, CJ has proudly been delivering flavor to dinner tables since 1953. Bibigo takes 5000 years of delicious cuisine and updates it for today's modern, non-stop lifestyles. That's why the name combines the Korean word "bibim," from a long cultural tradition of "mixed" flavors, with the English word "go." The brand line-up includes a full assortment of snacks and appetizers, including Mandu, the brand's signature item. Inspired by authentic recipes, Bibigo makes the exciting tastes of Korean cuisine easily accessible with offerings that can be found at most major grocery chains. Bibigo products represent global K-Style Food and are distributed by CJ Foods USA Inc. and Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of Schwan's Company. For more information, please visit www.bibigousa.com.

