BIC Dives In With USA Swimming And Gold Medalists Katie Ledecky And Simone Manuel

Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel are the faces of BIC's Soleil Sensitive Advanced "Game On" campaign, celebrating the confidence and fierce competitive edge that exists inside all women.

"I'm proud to partner with BIC and my teammate, Simone, to discuss how important it is that women have confidence in themselves and not be afraid to show it," Ledecky said. "There's no telling how many people we can inspire through our actions; whether competing for medals on a global stage or conquering our everyday responsibilities at work or at home. Confidence is key and the ripple effect can be massive."

The digital video campaign dives off the blocks with :30- and :15- second spots featuring Manuel in her element, discussing the positive impact of confidence and the impact it has throughout all aspects of her life. Over the course of the partnership, which continues through 2021, fans will be able to see what gives these fierce and dominant athletes their competitive advantage.

"In life and in sports, confidence is everything," Manuel said. "My confidence comes from working hard in practice every day. The BIC® Soleil Sensitive® Advanced razor is a tool that helps me perform and feel my best in the pool. Every choice I make, from the razor I use for a smooth shave to the hard work I put in the pool and weight room, impacts my ability to be my very best, compete at the highest level and inspire others along the way."

The new BIC Soleil Sensitive Advanced features five flexible blades and water-activated moisture strips enriched with aloe for an enhanced, smooth glide, delivering a close and flawlessly-smooth shave at a great price.

"Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel have become the best in the world by demanding performance," said Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. "With Soleil Sensitive Advanced we are excited to deliver that same dependable performance shave after shave, at an incredible price."

BIC Dives in With USA Swimming

As the official razor of USA Swimming, BIC will hold activation rights at major USA Swimming events through 2021, including the Toyota U.S. Open, TYR Pro Swim Series, Speedo Summer Championships and Speedo Winter Junior National Championships: East and West. The partnership also grants BIC rights to official marks and branding for use in marketing materials and vice-versa.

"We are thrilled to enter a new partnership with BIC as the official razor of USA Swimming," Chief Commercial Officer for USA Swimming Shana Ferguson said. "In a sport where fractions of a second count, swimmers know the importance of the shave, so this is a fun connection between our sport and the American consumer."

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

Contact: Tyler DePina, MWWPR

Phone: 646.640.3645

Email: [email protected]

Contact: Jessica Delos Reyes

Phone: 719.439.8707

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BIC Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bicworld.com

