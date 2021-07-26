BIC Honors Educators with Return of the #Write4Teachers Campaign in Partnership with iHeartMedia New York

SHELTON, Conn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, announced today it is once again teaming up with iHeartMedia New York to bring back the #Write4Teachers campaign. The campaign is aimed at celebrating teachers' unwavering commitment to students and their communities, especially in light of adversity including the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting today, the campaign will be promoted on Z100, New York's #1 Hit Music Station, encouraging students and parents to nominate a teacher who has made an impact on the lives of their students and communities, by visiting Write4Teachers.com and submitting a letter of appreciation now through August 12.

"This back-to-school season it is more important than ever to honor the tireless work that teachers put into enriching and transforming the lives of students every day," said Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. "At BIC, we are proud to join forces with iHeartMedia New York and show teachers the appreciation they deserve, in return for the endless support they so selflessly give, both in and outside the classroom."

This year, five Grand Prize-winning teachers will have their stories highlighted on-air with "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" in addition to receiving $1,000, presented by BIC. Winners also receive back-to-school essentials like BIC® Gel-ocity® Quick Dry Gel Pens and Velocity® Mechanical Pencils.

"We all have that teacher that we remember, even decades later, for their encouragement and dedication when we needed it most," said Joe De Angelis, Director of Marketing and Promotions for iHeartMedia New York. "We want to celebrate the lifelong impact of our educators, and that's why we are honored to once again team up with BIC for the #Write4Teachers campaign."

#Write4Teachers will be promoted on select iHeartMedia New York Stations with on-air promos, online contesting on the station's website and via the station's social media accounts – reaching millions of students, parents and teachers in the New York City area. For additional information, visit Write4Teachers.com and join the conversation with #Write4Teachers.

To learn more about BIC's commitments to education and explore the full breadth of back-to-school offerings, please visit https://us.bic.com/en_us .

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark® by BIC®, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out® Brand and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

ABOUT IHEARTMEDIA NEW YORK

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WKTU-FM, WAXQ-FM, WWPR-FM, WLTW-FM, WOR-AM, WWRL-AM and is a part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

