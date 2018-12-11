BICSI Announces 2019 Winter Conference & Exhibition Keynote Speakers

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the global association leading the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community, is pleased to announce Shelly Palmer and Mike McCabe as the Keynote Speakers for the 2019 Winter Conference & Exhibition, to be held in Orlando, Florida on January 20-24.

Named LinkedIn's #1 Voice in Technology for 2017, Shelly Palmer is CEO of The Palmer Group, a strategic advisory, technology solutions and business development practice focused at the nexus of media and marketing with a special emphasis on machine learning and data-driven decision-making. Palmer is well known as Fox 5 New York's on-air tech expert and for his work on the Emmy-nominated television show, "Shelly Palmer Digital Living," and is a regular technology commentator for CNBC, MSNBC, CNN, and Fox Business News.

Palmer also is the curator and host of technical briefings and floor tours for the Consumer Technology Association's CES show, the world's premier event for those involved in consumer technologies. During his interactive briefings, he highlights innovations being made in audio, wireless devices, wireless services, video and other topics. In his keynote address at BICSI's Winter Conference, Palmer will share his vast insight on digital media and technologies that are transforming the way we live and work.

Mike McCabe is a highly decorated, experienced leader, former admiral and corporate CEO, who teaches others to lead teams to reach their potential. As head of all Naval Aviation, McCabe oversaw some of the deepest technological shifts and changes in the U.S. Navy.

In addition to being a retired CEO/President of a large commercial charter airline, the Executive Officer of TOPGUN and contributing to "Top Gun," the movie, McCabe is a survivor of air combat, 9/11 attacks and intestinal cancer. Embodying the spirit of "Glad To Be Here®," his keynote will bring his storied experience and passion to helping teams and leaders.

The BICSI Winter Conference showcases 31 technical-based conference sessions; an expansive Exhibit Hall featuring the industry's leading technology and services providers, and special presentations in the BICSI Theater on new and emerging technologies. Attendees will hear from international industry experts presenting on the latest advancements in the world of ICT. Just a few of the conference presentations include:

Modern Intelligent Buildings and Their Role in the Network-Connected Economy

Video: Transmission Choices and Network Impacts

Arena Wi-Fi Installation Challenges – UF Exactech Arena Case Study

The Millennial RCDD – The Evolution of ICT

Connecting the World: Specifying Structured Cabling for International Markets

"We are thrilled to have Shelly Palmer and Mike McCabe join us as featured Winter Conference keynote speakers," said BICSI President Jeff Beavers, RCDD, OSP, CFHP. "The benefit gleaned from such strong, world-renowned presenters is immeasurable and a true value to our conference program. Attendees can take what they learn during the BICSI technical sessions and combine it with the emerging technologies and principles of leadership our keynotes will share, to add value to a rewarding career in ICT."

More information and registration for the 2019 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition can be found at bicsi.org/winter.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community. ICT covers the spectrum of voice, data, electronic safety & security, project management and audio & video technologies.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

