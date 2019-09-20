BICSI Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup For The 2019 Fall Conference In Las Vegas

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the global association leading the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community, has announced a groundbreaking Opening Keynote Panel will take place at the BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas, NV, on the high-tech challenges and solutions in the smart city revolution. The premier ICT infrastructure and technology event of the season will also feature an inspirational Closing Keynote Presentation by international advisor, speaker and writer, Phill Nosworthy.

Opening Keynote Panel to Focus on Smart Cities

Moderated by security subject matter expert and industry veteran, Steve Surfaro, the Opening Keynote Panel will consist of diverse executive professionals with experience deploying advanced technologies on ICT smart city categories such as public safety, transportation, education and artificial intelligence. Panelists will discuss a range of topics from insights and abilities to choices and challenges on technology, infrastructure, connected devices and sensors, artificial intelligence, automation and more as they address the critical question, "How do you lead in the smart/safe/connected city revolution?"

On the panel will be Lisa Falzone, CEO and Co-Founder of Athena Security; Anson Fong, Chief Information Security Officer for Los Angeles World Airports; and Mark Jules, Global Vice President at Hitachi Vantara Corporation. To learn more about our esteemed Opening Keynote Panel moderator and panelists, visit bicsi.org/fall-keynote.

The Opening Keynote Panel will take place on Tuesday, 1 October at 8:45 a.m.

Closing Keynote

Presenting the Closing Keynote Presentation at the Fall Conference will be Phill Nosworthy, an executive advisor, speaker and writer in the subject areas that surround making business and life meaningful. He has worked in more than 50 cities and 25 countries globally, and is the founder of Switch L+D, a digital-first learning and development practice. His insights into personal mastery and the future of work have gained him a following of Fortune-listed companies such as Apple, ING, Universal Music and the Commonwealth Bank, among others.

In his keynote address, Nosworthy will demonstrate how to create impactful experiences that transform teams, imparting techniques and tools that have only ever been reserved for the highest performers of Fortune 500 companies.

The Closing Keynote Presentation will take place on Thursday, 3 October at 10:30 a.m.

The premier ICT infrastructure and technology event of the season

The 2019 BICSI Fall Conference will provide an in-person forum for intellectual thought leadership, industry best practices and innovation through technical presentations delivered by industry experts and an expansive Exhibit Hall featuring the latest technology services and products from top ICT companies.

Presentations will cover critical topics that are shaping the ever-changing ICT landscape, including:

New & Emerging Applications such as 5G

Smart Cities / Intelligent Buildings

Internet of Things (IoT)

Data Centers

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Audiovisual

Wireless and Distributed Antennae Systems (DAS)

Optical Fiber & Passive Optical Networks (PON)

ICT Professional Development

And more

To view the full conference schedule, visit bicsi.org/fall-schedule.

In addition to highly informative educational sessions with real-world applicability, the BICSI Fall Conference will feature a world-class exhibition teeming with more than 120 of the industry's top names in the business. Here, professionals will network with representatives from companies from around the world while learning about the newest ICT solutions both on the floor and on stage at the BICSI Theater, which will feature What's New, What's It Do? product presentations on the latest products and services.

More information and registration for the 2019 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, can be found at bicsi.org/fall.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community and currently serves more than 26,000 memberships and credentials. BICSI is the preeminent global resource for ICT credentials, standards, knowledge transfer and career development.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

