BICSI Data Center Design Program Gets Updated Online Course And Review Material

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community, debuted its updated "DC101: Introduction to Data Center Design" and "Data Center Flash Cards" online course and study material. Both the online course and study material are aligned to the latest industry standards and information found in BICSI's ANSI/BICSI 002-2019 Data Center Design & Implementation Best Practices and the Essentials of Data Center Projects (EDCP), 1st edition publications.

BICSI's DC101: Introduction to Data Center Design is an interactive online, self-paced course that provides knowledge level content on all major systems found within a data center. This course is based on the ANSI/BICSI 002-2019 standard and includes an overview of the data center design process, design criteria, systems, components, sustainability, commissioning and maintenance. DC101: Introduction to Data Center Design consists of 11 modules filled with engaging interactions, knowledge checks and gaming activities designed to help you learn and retain knowledge of data center design best practices.

Students that were able to participate in a pilot for the DC101 found it to be engaging and rich in content, designed to teach the material in a comprehensive manner. "I liked that the course included step-by-step exercises and tutorials plus an assignment at the end of the class," said Joe Neary, RCDD, a Site Superintendent in Johnson Creek, Wis. "Unlike exercises where a student can get by simply doing as directed, the assignments reveal the real learning. The assignments were where I discovered whether I truly understood the material. This course produces real learning."

In addition, ICT professionals wishing to prepare for and take the BICSI Data Center Design Consultant exam will benefit from the Data Center Flash Cards, an online flash card database containing more than 500 quiz questions. References to the ANSI/BICSI 002-2019 standard and EDCP, 1st edition, are provided to assist in preparation for the exam. This study tool is designed for candidates who are preparing to take the DCDC exam within the next 6 to 12 months.

Data centers are essential to the way we communicate, transport and store information in the 21st century. With an endless demand for increased capacity, efficiency and higher levels of utilization, designing data centers and bringing them online continues to grow in complexity.

Today's data center designers must have comprehensive knowledge of mechanical, electrical and telecommunications systems, as well as a familiarity with reliability, security and building requirements. BICSI's data center curriculum, standard, publication, and certification are designed to ensure data center professionals around the world are informed and qualified to design, implement and maintain sustainable, future-ready data centers.

More information about these online resources and the DCDC program can be found at bicsi.org/dcdc.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community and currently serves more than 26,000 memberships and credentials. BICSI is the preeminent global resource for ICT credentials, standards, knowledge transfer and career development.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

SOURCE BICSI

Related Links

http://www.bicsi.org

