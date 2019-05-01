BICSI Releases Two International Data Center Standards and a New Data Center Specialty Manual

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community is pleased to announce the release of updated and new data center publications:

ANSI/BICSI 002-2019, Data Center Design and Implementation Best Practices

BICSI 009-2019, Data Center Operations and Maintenance Best Practices

Essentials of Data Center Projects (EDCP), 1st edition, specialty manual

Revised to reflect recent data center and technology trends, ANSI/BICSI 002 continues to be the source for data center design from the enterprise to the edge. Written by industry professionals with the breadth and depth of experience in all facets of data center design, this standard not only lists what a data center requires, but also provides ample recommendation on the best methods of implementing a design to fulfill your needs. New for the 2019 version includes additions to heat rejection and cooling systems, provisioning of Lithium-ion batteries, colocation planning, support for Open Compute Project® concepts and infrastructure, and expansion of the commissioning process. Click here to download a preview chapter.

BICSI's 009 standard is the first open-consensus standard providing more than a framework for data center operation policies and practices. The material within reflects operational experience from a wide variety of data center owners, operators, designers and consultants—from small enterprise to large hyperscale colocation data centers, and everything in-between. As development was coordinated with ANSI/BICSI 002-2019, BICSI 009 contains all of the applicable operational materials developed within design standards prior to creating and expanding content for data center owners, operators and managers. You can also download a preview chapter of the 009 standard here.

The EDCP provides a holistic view of the overall data center project, from conceptualization to planning, implementation and project closeout. As the complexity of a data center continues to increase, so does the project that enables its construction. This first-ever specialty manual provides the underlying knowledge necessary for data centers great and small. Click here to learn more.

"These new publications are the product of hundreds of hours of development, testing, knowledge sharing and preparation from a very dedicated group of volunteers and staff members," said BICSI President Jeff Beavers, RCDD, OSP, CFHP. "We operate in an evolutionary field that expands every day, and BICSI will continue to update its educational resources to provide support for and serve the ICT community."

These releases are the first of multiple updates to BICSI's data center program. Additional updates are scheduled for later this year, including new courses and a new credentialing exam. More information on BICSI's data center program and the Data Center Design Consultant™ (DCDC™) credential can be found at bicsi.org/DCDC.

