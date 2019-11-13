BICSI Unveils Modernized and Expanded World Headquarters in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI) is pleased to announce the unveiling of its expanded World Headquarters and BICSI Learning Academy with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event.

The construction project included substantial technological and configuration enhancements to its interior workspaces and the BICSI Learning Academy. Modern, collaborative and sustainable, the remodeled BICSI World Headquarters is a state-of-the-art facility befitting of the global leader of information and communications technology (ICT) education, certification and standards.

In addition to optimizing overall building performance, enhancements made to headquarters contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly facility through the conservation of thermal and electrical energy. Upgraded cabling with greater power efficiency and limited environmental impact in the manufacturing process was installed as part of the building update.

"The world-class BICSI Learning Academy has served thousands of individuals across the globe. The updates made to our training facilities will ensure we are equipped to serve thousands more going into the future," said BICSI President Jeff Beavers, RCDD, OSP.

"Since BICSI's inception in the 70s, the technology industry has undergone immense changes. Through the decades, BICSI has remained ahead of the curve to provide continuously unmatched education and thought leadership to the ICT community," said BICSI Executive Director and CEO John Clark Jr., CAE. "The modernization and renovation of the BICSI World Headquarters, including the expansion of the BICSI Learning Academy, is indicative of our commitment to provide the highest level of service and value to the ICT community and our members, starting with our home base in Tampa, Florida."

Leading the extensive remodeling project was the Project Refresh Working Group consisting of four BICSI past presidents and two BICSI staff representatives: Ed Donelan, RCDD, NTS, ESS; Russ Oliver, RCDD, DCDC, NTS, ESS; Brian Hansen, RCDD, NTS, CSI; Brian Ensign, RCDD, NTS, OSP, RTPM, CSI; and BICSI staff representatives Vice President of Administration and CFO, Betty Eckebrecht, CAE and Director of Human Resources, Bernie Currie, SHRM-CP, PRH.

"The support these individuals have brought to the table has been a critical component to the overall success of Project Refresh from conceptual planning to detailed design, RFP development, vendor selection, system acceptance and integration," said Beavers. "The adept knowledge and expertise of our BICSI past presidents continues to be an awe-inspiring resource."

"BICSI's standing as the authority on ICT education is backed by the support of industry leaders," said Project Refresh Lead and Chief ICT Designer Ed Donelan, RCDD, NTS, ESS. "We are incredibly grateful for the generous contributions of our sponsors that have helped make Project Refresh a success."

The sponsors included Biamp; nVent CADDY; CEO Communications; Chatsworth Products, Inc.; CommScope; Corning; Eaton; Extron; Graybar; H.E. Williams, Inc.; Hilti; Hubbell; K-Tech Solutions; Legrand; Leviton; Molex, Inc.; SIEMON; Snowbird Strategic Advisors; STI Firestop; Superior Essex; Telecom Infrastructure Corp.; Unistrut, A Part of Atkore International; Waldmann Lighting; and Wilson Technology Group, Inc.

