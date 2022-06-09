Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Size to Grow by 5935.37 thousand units | Government Initiatives Promoting the Adoption of Bicycles will be a Key Trend | Technavio

For more highlights and Y-o-Y growth rate, View our Sample Report

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Market Segmentation

By application, the manual bicycle segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for manual bicycles is high, as they are affordable and easy to use. In recent years, the adoption of carbon frames in the manual bicycles segment has increased owing to the rising demand for bicycles that are lightweight and durable.

By geography, APAC will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The rising disposable income of major emerging economies such as India and China and the increasing youth population in India will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. China and Taiwan are the key countries for the bicycle carbon frames market in APAC.

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Major Growth Drivers and Trends

The increasing demand for premium bicycles is driving the market. Premium bicycles offer enhanced riding and safety features. Hence, their demand is increasing. They are made using advanced technologies and high-end materials, such as carbon fiber. The target customers of these bicycles include cycling enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and urban commuters. Developing countries such as China and India are witnessing high demand for premium bicycles owing to the increasing disposable incomes and rising demand for adventure cycling.

Government initiatives promoting the adoption of bicycles are the key trends in the market. Governments of several countries are promoting bicycles as an alternate means of transportation. For instance, there are designated lanes for bicycles in the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK. Such initiatives are leading to the growth of the market.

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Advanced Sports Inc. - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Track Elite Frame, with C10 high modulus carbon, and RIB(Reinforced I-Beam) technology.

Battaglin Italia Srl - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Altair, Amarcord, and Casanova.

Cicli Pinarello Srl - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as DOGMA F12 DISC and DOGMA F12 RIM.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Propel Advanced SL Disc, TCR Advanced SL, and others.

Pending System GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Attain GTC SL, Attain SL, and others.

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.89% Market growth 2021-2025 5935.37 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, Germany, Italy, US, and Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Sports Inc., Battaglin Italia Srl, Cicli Pinarello Srl, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Planet X Ltd., Ritchey Design Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd., and Tube Investments of India Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Leisure products market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 18: Manual bicycles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 E-bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: E-bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 20: E-bikes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Sports Inc.

Exhibit 43: Advanced Sports Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Advanced Sports Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Advanced Sports Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Battaglin Italia Srl

Exhibit 46: Battaglin Italia Srl - Overview



Exhibit 47: Battaglin Italia Srl - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Battaglin Italia Srl - Key offerings

10.5 Cicli Pinarello Srl

10.6 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Pending System GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 55: Pending System GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 56: Pending System GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Pending System GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.8 Planet X Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Planet X Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Planet X Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Planet X Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Ritchey Design Inc.

Exhibit 61: Ritchey Design Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Ritchey Design Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Ritchey Design Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

Exhibit 64: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Tube Investments of India Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Tube Investments of India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Tube Investments of India Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Tube Investments of India Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 74: Research Methodology



Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 76: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 77: List of abbreviations

