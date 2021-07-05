Bicycle Lights Market Witnesses Emergence of Augusta Benelux BV and CATEYE Co. Ltd. as Key Market Contributors | Technavio
Jul 05, 2021, 22:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the bicycle lights market and it is poised to grow by 136.51 mn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the bicycle lights market 2021-2025 is expected to have negative & inferior growth. Technavio offers extensive research insights on the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and changes in customer behavior.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various
industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs
covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre-
& post-COVID-19 analysis.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
The aftermarket segment led the market share and will continue to lead the market growth during the forecast period.
- What is the key driver in the market?
The health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling are notably driving the market growth.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8%.
- What is the key market challenge?
An increase in the cost of bicycles with the addition of lights will impede the market growth.
- How big is the Europe market?
33% of the growth will be achieved from Europe.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Augusta Benelux BV, CATEYE Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc., NINGBO GOLDMORE INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems, Serfas, TOPEAK Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants.
The Health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling, government initiatives to promote cycling, and the upsurge in bicycle users will offer immense growth opportunities. However, an increase in the cost of bicycles with the addition of lights will impede the market growth. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bicycle Lights Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bicycle Lights Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Aftermarket
- Stock Fitted
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Bicycle Lights Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bicycle lights market report covers the following areas:
- Bicycle Lights Market Size
- Bicycle Lights Market Trends
- Bicycle Lights Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies an upsurge in bicycle users as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle lights market growth during the next few years.
Bicycle Lights Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle lights market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bicycle lights market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bicycle lights market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle lights market vendors
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and
indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Stock fitted - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Augusta Benelux BV
- CATEYE Co. Ltd.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Lezyne USA Inc.
- NINGBO GOLDMORE INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.
- NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems
- Serfas
- TOPEAK Inc.
- Trek Bicycle Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
