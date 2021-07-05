Bicycle Lights Market Witnesses Emergence of Augusta Benelux BV and CATEYE Co. Ltd. as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various

industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs

covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre-

& post-COVID-19 analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The aftermarket segment led the market share and will continue to lead the market growth during the forecast period.

The aftermarket segment led the market share and will continue to lead the market growth during the forecast period. What is the key driver in the market?

The health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling are notably driving the market growth.

The health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling are notably driving the market growth. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8%.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8%. What is the key market challenge?

An increase in the cost of bicycles with the addition of lights will impede the market growth.

An increase in the cost of bicycles with the addition of lights will impede the market growth. How big is the Europe market?

33% of the growth will be achieved from Europe .

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:



Bicycle Gearbox System Market by Geography and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Global Automotive Lighting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Augusta Benelux BV, CATEYE Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc., NINGBO GOLDMORE INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems, Serfas, TOPEAK Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants.

The Health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling, government initiatives to promote cycling, and the upsurge in bicycle users will offer immense growth opportunities. However, an increase in the cost of bicycles with the addition of lights will impede the market growth. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bicycle Lights Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bicycle Lights Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Aftermarket



Stock Fitted

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44498

Bicycle Lights Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bicycle lights market report covers the following areas:

Bicycle Lights Market Size

Bicycle Lights Market Trends

Bicycle Lights Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an upsurge in bicycle users as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle lights market growth during the next few years.

Bicycle Lights Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle lights market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bicycle lights market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bicycle lights market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle lights market vendors

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and

indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Stock fitted - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Augusta Benelux BV

CATEYE Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Lezyne USA Inc.

Inc. NINGBO GOLDMORE INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

GOLDMORE INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems

Serfas

TOPEAK Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/bicycle-lights-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/bicycle-lights-market-industry-analysis

