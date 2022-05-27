Bicycle Market Size to Grow by USD 20.70 Bn at a CAGR of 6.75%| Software segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers bicycle market segmentations by the following:

Product - On-road and track bicycles, off-road bicycles, and x-road and hybrid bicycles

On-road and track bicycles will boost their market share significantly. On-road bicycles are designed to be used on paved surfaces. Thin tyres and light frames are used on these bicycles in order to maximise efficiency and speed. These bicycles' geometry and dropped handlebars cause users to lean forward when riding. This allows them to ride in a more aerodynamic position. These bicycles' lightweight frames, gears, and thin tyres allow riders to traverse great distances at high speeds. These bicycles are therefore best suited for experienced cyclists.

Geography - APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

APAC will account for 56 per cent of market growth. In APAC, China , India , and Japan are the most important bicycle markets. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Increased health awareness, increased environmental concerns about CO2 emissions, and an increase in the use of personal transportation are the key factors driving bicycle market growth in APAC throughout the forecast period.

Bicycle Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The growing number of bicycle sports events is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Amateur and professional races are held often throughout Europe, the United States, and Asia. Each country's cycling federation and the Union Cycliste Internationale, a Swiss-based governing body that administers international competitive cycling events, manage cycling-related athletic activities. The Tour de France, one of the three European Grand Tours and one of the most well-known multi-stage races in the world, is one of the most well-known cycling sporting events.

Market Trend

The growing popularity of bicycle rental services is a major factor affecting the growth of the bicycle market. Automobile purchases are increasing in emerging economies due to rapid urbanisation and rising disposable incomes. The large density of autos on the road exacerbates traffic congestion. This encourages people to ride bicycles all over the world.

Market Challenge

One of the major roadblocks to the bicycle market's growth is the rising frequency of product recalls. A product recall occurs when a company requests that customers return a product due to design defects, safety concerns, or labelling issues. Manufacturers recall their products if a fault affects a large number of customers or creates a safety risk.

Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 20.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.35 Regional analysis Asia Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accell Group NV, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., Insera Sena. PT., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Tandem Group Plc, and Trek Bicycle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Bicycle Market Segmentation

Product

On-road And Track Bicycles



Off-road Bicycles



X-road And Hybrid Bicycles

End-user

Adults



Children

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Bicycle Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accell Group NV

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Dorel Industries Inc.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.

TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. Insera Sena. PT.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Tandem Group Plc

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Product Insights and News

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - The company offers bicycles under the brand, Mettle, Spyder, Ultimate, Contender, Bomber, Cooper, and other brands.

- The company offers bicycles under the brand, Mettle, Spyder, Ultimate, Contender, Bomber, Cooper, and other brands. Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - The company offers bicycles under the brands, Kalkhoff, FOCUS, and Raleigh .

- The company offers bicycles under the brands, Kalkhoff, FOCUS, and . GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd- The company offers various types of bicycles and bicycle accessories such as no chain-drive shaft, and bicycle frame accessories.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 On-road and track bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: On-road and track bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: On-road and track bicycles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Off-road bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Off-road bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Off-road bicycles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 X-road and hybrid bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: X-road and hybrid bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: X-road and hybrid bicycles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End user

6.3 Adults - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Adults - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Adults - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Children - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Distribution channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8 Market Segmentation by Propulsion

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Propulsion

8.3 Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Manual bicycles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Motor-assisted bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: Motor-assisted bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Motor-assisted bicycles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Propulsion

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Propulsion

9 Customer landscape

9.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 45: Customer landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 50: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 52: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 54: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

10.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 56: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

10.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 58: Key leading countries

10.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 60: Impact of drivers and challenges

11.3 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Competitive scenario

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 61: Vendor landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 62: Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 63: Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 64: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 65: Market positioning of vendors

13.3 Accell Group NV

Exhibit 66: Accell Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 67: Accell Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Accell Group NV - Key news



Exhibit 69: Accell Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Accell Group NV - Segment focus

13.4 Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd. - Key offerings

13.5 Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Exhibit 74: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 75: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Key offerings

13.6 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 77: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

13.7 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.8 GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.

13.8 GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 84: GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 85: GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 86: GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.9 Insera Sena. PT.

Exhibit 87: Insera Sena. PT. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Insera Sena. PT. - Product and service



Exhibit 89: Insera Sena. PT. - Key offerings

13.10 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 90: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13.11 Tandem Group Plc

Exhibit 94: Tandem Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 95: Tandem Group Plc - Product and service



Exhibit 96: Tandem Group Plc - Key offerings

13.12 Trek Bicycle Corp.

Exhibit 97: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 99: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Key offerings

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research Methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

14.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

