Bicycle Swept Path Analysis Included in New Release of Transoft Solutions' AutoTURN PRO

RICHMOND, British Columbia, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transoft Solutions Inc., developers of transportation engineering design software, has announced the release of the latest version of the AutoTURN™ suite of products with new and enhanced features.

Use a library of different cycle types (e.g., bikes with trailers, recumbent cycles, scooters) to simulate their movements and ensure that on-street and off-street design projects safely accommodate the turning space required.

Urban planners and engineers have long relied on Transoft Solutions' AutoTURN when designing transportation projects. Whether used for new development projects, rehabilitation schemes or temporary traffic management plans, the accuracy and the reliability of the AutoTURN software, as well as its user-friendly functionality, have made it the standard tool for swept path analysis. Transoft Solutions' latest release of AutoTURN Pro 11 includes the ability to analyze the swept paths of a variety of bicycles. This means engineers can reduce guesswork and design errors as they visualize and create a transportation network that includes cycling lanes and facilities.

"There is greater demand for cities to implement active transportation initiatives, including safe cycling and walking networks to reduce traffic congestion, and to become more sustainable. In our latest release, we took into consideration the need for transportation professionals to design safe infrastructure for both vehicles and bicycles," said Chris Milne, VP Software Development, Transoft Solutions.

The industry-leading vehicle swept path analysis and turn simulation software, AutoTURN and AutoTURN Pro, include these new capabilities:

Simulate bicycle and scooter movements – use a library of different cycle types (e.g., bikes with trailers, recumbent cycles, scooters) to simulate their movements and ensure projects safely accommodate the turning space required.



– use a library of different cycle types (e.g., bikes with trailers, recumbent cycles, scooters) to simulate their movements and ensure projects safely accommodate the turning space required. Solve possible drive paths based on available space – reduce the guesswork by using the Intellipath tool to calculate the maximum allowable speeds for specific turns.



– reduce the guesswork by using the Intellipath tool to calculate the maximum allowable speeds for specific turns. Detect vehicle conflicts with terrain and structures in 3D – highlight potential conflicts between vehicles and terrain or overhead obstructions.



– highlight potential conflicts between vehicles and terrain or overhead obstructions. Access an expanded library of manufacturer and standard vehicles – test designs with various new specialty manufacturer vehicles such as forklifts, limousines, construction cranes, fire trucks, and tanker trailers.



– test designs with various new specialty manufacturer vehicles such as forklifts, limousines, construction cranes, fire trucks, and tanker trailers. Conduct informed reviews of simulations – review simulations by checking various parameters such as speed, steering, and proximity to potential conflicts.

Availability

AutoTURN and AutoTURN Pro 11 are available for purchase in English, French, Spanish German, and Italian languages.

About Transoft Solutions

Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modeling, and design solutions are used in over 130 countries serving more than 50,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada and through our 12 offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, India, Belgium, and China. For more information on Transoft's range of aviation, civil design, and vehicle simulation solutions, visit transoftsolutions.com.

