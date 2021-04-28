Bicycle Tyre Market to Grow by USD 477.69 Million, Accelerates at a CAGR of About 3%|Technavio
Apr 28, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The bicycle tyre market is set to grow by USD 477.69 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bridgestone Corp., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Donnelly Cycling, Hermann Hartje KG, Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., MICHELIN, Rene Herse Cycles, THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing need for fitness activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bicycle Tyre Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bicycle Tyre Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Manual Bicycles
- E-bikes
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41222
Bicycle Tyre Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the bicycle tyre market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bridgestone Corp., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Donnelly Cycling, Hermann Hartje KG, Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., MICHELIN, Rene Herse Cycles, THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., and Trek Bicycle Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Bicycle Tyre Market size
- Bicycle Tyre Market trends
- Bicycle Tyre Market industry analysis
The growing need for fitness activities is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the imposition of trade tariffs may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bicycle tyre market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Green Tires Market- The automotive green tires market is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Download FREE Sample Report
Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market- The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market is segmented by application (utility ATV and sport ATV), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Download FREE Sample Report
Bicycle Tyre Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle tyre market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bicycle tyre market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bicycle tyre market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle tyre market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- E-bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alta Cycling Group
- Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.
- Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH
- Donnelly Cycling
- Hermann Hartje KG
- Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.
- Michelin Group
- Rene Herse Cycles
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Trek Bicycle Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Download FREE Sample Report
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/bicycle-tire-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article