Bicycle Tyre Market to Grow by USD 477.69 Million, Accelerates at a CAGR of About 3%|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bridgestone Corp., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Donnelly Cycling, Hermann Hartje KG, Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., MICHELIN, Rene Herse Cycles, THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing need for fitness activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bicycle Tyre Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bicycle Tyre Market is segmented as below:

Application

Manual Bicycles



E-bikes

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Bicycle Tyre Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of these vendors include Bridgestone Corp., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Donnelly Cycling, Hermann Hartje KG, Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., MICHELIN, Rene Herse Cycles, THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., and Trek Bicycle Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Bicycle Tyre Market size

Bicycle Tyre Market trends

Bicycle Tyre Market industry analysis

The growing need for fitness activities is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the imposition of trade tariffs may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bicycle tyre market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Bicycle Tyre Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle tyre market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bicycle tyre market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bicycle tyre market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle tyre market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

E-bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alta Cycling Group

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH

Donnelly Cycling

Hermann Hartje KG

Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

Michelin Group

Rene Herse Cycles

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

