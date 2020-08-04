Bid Garage Launches New Digital Vehicle Auction Platform with Collection of Highly Coveted Vehicles and Unique Buyer and Seller Features

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BidGarage.com, a community marketplace that brings car enthusiasts, sellers and bidders together, launched its new digital vehicle auction platform today, which features highly sought-after vehicles and tough-to-find inventory.

Designed as a contemporary car buying experience for serious bidders and true enthusiasts, Bid Garage reimagines the traditional auction experience through an intelligent buying and selling process. Its unique process features intuitive and transparent real-time bidding, fully vetted vehicle profiles, an experienced support team, and a library of relevant content.

"Bid Garage is built by a team of people who love the chase, with the sole intent of enabling everyone to drive the car of their dreams," said Peter Palarchio, chief marketing officer, Bid Garage. "This is a smarter platform that is driven by an active community of fellow enthusiasts, and built on enhancing the customer experience by combining the best aspects of traditional and online auctions."

Bid Garage improves upon the traditional online auction process by:

Providing risk-free listings - no listing fees or costs to the seller unless their car sells

Charging a 5% total commission fee to be split between the buyer and seller. Each side will be charged a minimum of 1% commission, with the final split determined by the seller

Offering complimentary professional photography for qualified listings

This new platform has evolved the classic auto auction experience for the digital age. The real-time bidding platform levels the playing field for potential buyers with instant notifications to ensure sellers stay on top of the action. Additionally, users create profiles to maintain ultimate transparency and the time-windowed listing system drives highly competitive offers, so sellers can close the deal and get buyers behind the wheel faster.

Vehicles listed on BidGarage.com will go through a proprietary curation process to ensure they meet the standards of the community, while the personal information of every bidder is protected to ensure confidence in every transaction.

Bid Garage has secured a series of low-mileage, highly sought-after vehicles for its launch, including:

Lineup of low-mileage Datsun 240Z, 260Z and 280Z models

Fully-restored 1964 Sunbeam Tiger Mark 1

1973 BMW 2002tii in Baikal Blue

1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL with only 4,500 original miles

1974 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe with 40,000 original miles

1986 Porsche 930 Turbo with 32,000 original miles

1969 Jaguar E-Type Roadster with 5,000 original miles



"Ultimately, Bid Garage is driven by our love for great cars," said Palarchio. "We are creating a robust community built on passion, speed and trust, in order to change the entire online auction experience for the better."

About Bid Garage

BidGarage.com is a next-generation digital auction platform and online community of enthusiasts. With a proprietary authentication process managed by a team of auction experts, Bid Garage promises the most high-quality bidding, buying, and selling experience available today, and utilizes full encryption for all personal and payment data, ensuring safe, transparent transactions from start to finish. Bid Garage and its team of auction and customer success experts are committed to getting people around the world behind the wheel of their dream car quickly and securely.

