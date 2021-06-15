Bid4Assets Celebrates Its 1,000,000th Online Auction

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online real estate auction platform Bid4Assets.com recently celebrated its one millionth auction. Bid4Assets pioneered online public auctions for federal and county governments back in 2000, when the format was relatively new and unproven. Over the last 20 years, the process has become widely adopted, with hundreds of cities and counties taking their public auctions online, including Los Angeles, King County (Seattle), Clark County (Las Vegas), and Philadelphia. Bid4Assets' millionth auction was part of Utah County, Utah's first-ever online tax foreclosure auction.

"It seems fitting that our millionth auction comes as Bid4Assets helps a county to pioneer online sales in the midst of a global pandemic," said Jesse Loomis, Bid4Assets CEO. "Last year we helped a county in Utah to conduct the state's first online tax foreclosure auction. This year we are helping five counties. Next year we anticipate that the majority of counties in the state will hold their sales virtually. Counties benefit from increased sales and streamlined workflow, all at no cost to the county."

Bid4Assets conducted both the first internet-based tax deed sale and the first internet-based federal forfeiture auction in the U.S., both in 2000. Since then, Bid4Assets has sold over 125,000 properties nationwide, ranging from land and homes that sell for less than $100 to multi-million-dollar properties.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Bid4Assets has expanded its scope of service to include sheriff's sales, with six contracts in Pennsylvania and more sheriffs around the U.S. scheduled to move their sale online in the coming months.

"The internet has changed the way people go about their lives, from making travel plans to investing to shopping and more," said Loomis. "Bid4Assets' role has been to innovate in the way that public auctions are conducted."

Bidders who wish to view available auctions can visit www.bid4assets.com/1millionmore. There are no fees to register or maintain an account on Bid4Assets.

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets (http://www.bid4assets.com) is an online auction site based in Silver Spring, Maryland. The privately held company auctions distressed real estate for the federal government, county tax-collectors, sheriffs, financial institutions and real estate funds. Bid4Assets has conducted online tax sales for over 90 counties and cities nationwide, including counties in California, Pennsylvania, Washington, Nevada, Utah and more. Since its inception in 1999, the company has sold more than 125,000 properties nationwide and grossed over a billion dollars in auction sales.

